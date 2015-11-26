Club Kids 414 Theater Center Looking to Raise Funds

The idea is to establish some place where kids can go after school. It’ll be a safe place for kids that would be a theater center, but also include, “a restaurant, club, computer lab, arcade, study center, studio, play center, day care, after school care, and more.” Sounds like an ambitious project. The space in question would be 2341 W. North Ave. in Milwaukee. It will be a resource for socially disadvantaged kids of any age--1 to 18.

This sort of project is absolutely essential for Milwaukee if it’s going to continue to grow. There need to be community centers like this which strengthen the cultural interface between the arts and the community.

