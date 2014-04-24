Comedy Isn’t Just For Short People

×

Honestly, tall people CAN do comedy. I know it sounds strange, but I’ve seen it happen. I’ve seen tall people be funny. And not just like . . . John Cleese or whatever. Most people dismiss the grainy video footage as having been doctored in some way to make the comedian taller or the comedy funnier or whatever, but I know better: I’ve seen tall people be funny live onstage. One such individual happens to be Robby McGhee. He and his improv group Tall Boys Comedy Showcase continue to challenge the stereotype of lofty people being biologically, anatomically and geometrically incapable of humor.

Their next show is this coming Friday, April 25th (that's tomorrow) at ComedySportz on 420 South 1st Street. The show begins at 8pm with stand-up by Chastity Washington.