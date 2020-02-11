Moving on with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ‘Come Back’

× Expand Photo Credit: Van James Photography

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Come Back, running through February 23, arouses a range of emotional responses: laughter, sadness and compassion. Sky’s best friend, Erin, dies, leaving him to find the perfect resting place for her remains. Her will instructs him to take a cross-country road trip in order to do so. The trip uncovers truths about her life, which arouse a mix of emotions in Sky. While it is Sky who’s in charge of taking care of Erin’s wishes, Erin’s mother has her own ideas. She joins Sky halfway through the trip, and a battle of wits and wills takes place.

Photo Credit: Van James Photography

A cast of only four actors takes on a number of roles, introducing complications along the way. A standout performance by actor Jim Santelle was a favorite of mine. Santelle plays Mel, Sky’s good friend who is a joke shop owner in Nevada. He makes light of different ways to contain Erin’s remains. Probably the most humorous is to put them into an Etch-a-sketch, spelling out R.I.P.

Director Mark Schuster refers in his notes to one of the character’s lines: he claims that people, “respect the dead a whole hell of a lot more than the other living.” Schuster goes on to say that his own mother used to tell the family not to be nice to her after she’s dead. In other words, let’s treat each other with love and respect every day. Indeed, that intention comes through in this production.

Erin’s life ends way too soon, but we can learn a thing or two in Come Back from the way in which she lived her life—full of love, friendships, adventure and passion.

Through Feb. 23 at Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. For tickets, visit waukeshacivictheatre.org or call 262-547-0708.