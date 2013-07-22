Dennis F. Johnson Presents Chelsea Packard

×

Uprooted Theatre's Dennis F. Johnson will welcome Broadway performer Chelsea Packard to the Next Act Theatre space next month. Her autobiographical Story of My Life features selections from musicals she has perfumed in over the course of her career thus far including The Wizard of Oz and Wicked .

The cool thing about this particular touring gig is not necessarily Packard herself. The fact that the show is being put together locally by Johnsnon means that there's a lot of local talent involved in the show including Richard Carsey on Piano and Kendall Yorkey and Raven Dockery and Rana Roman on back-up vocals.

Chelsea Packard's The Story of my Life runs one night only on August 15th at the Next Act theatre on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, visit the show's Kickstarter page.

Tickets through Kickstarter are $25 each, but the site does include optional additional packages. (For $1,000 or more, you could also have lunch with Packard. Weird...)