Doherty, Linn and Chairs

Nice to see that the chairs are in good company. The Alchemist Theatre will be opening its production of Ionesco's The Chairs in just a few days. An elderly couple will be setting out chairs and preparing of an important announcement to the amusement and edification of anyone who has come to se the drama.

I'd been looking forward to this for some time. Looking forward to it quite a bit more now that my head has cleared enough to notice the cast. An old man. An old women. Played by a young man. And a young woman . . . Tim Linn is a really magnetic guy. He's got strength onstage. Kind of towering. And there's a gravelly bass to his stage gravity t hat can come across quite convincingly like someone far older than he actually is. Or maybe it's just the beard. Idunno . . . in any case, he's a good actor, Nice to see him in a central role like this.

And then there's Kelly Doherty. She's been gaining prominence in recent productions. Recently showed-up in Skylight's the Sound of Music , but she's made an impression in a number of other projects including the now defunct Fools For Tragedy and a memorable turn in Liz Shipe's holiday drama at the Brumder mansion.

Both of these actors are great. And they haven't really been given the center of the stage all that much. They both deserve it. Really interested in seeing this one now . . .