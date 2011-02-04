Dream Café Premieres in Plymouth

×

As easy as it is to stage classy, old musical theatre shows, it’s that much more exciting when a tiny space in a reasonably distant place brings something entirely new to the stage. A short drive due west of Sheboygan, Plymouth is one of those towns between highways 43 and 41not really on anybody’s way anywhere. As a result, it’s usually quite quiet. A nice place. On February 12th, The Plymouth Arts Center opens a new musical set a place not entirely unlike Plymouththe fictional resort town of Rhymeington, Wisconsin. Dream Café is the story of a hairdresser from New York who comes to Rhymeington. 30 year community theatre veteran Don Held plays MarcelloRhymington’s artistic and spiritual teacher/hypnotist/entertainer. Relative newcomer Renee Wachuta plays the hairdresser.

Dream Café is the product of writer/director a Sheboygan-based talent originally from Iowa who has directed shows Off-Broadway in New York. A more in-depth look at Regan’s life and work can be found at the website of her studio museThe Sacred Noise Society.

Dream Café February 11th-14th at the Plymouth Arts Center. For more information, call the PAC at: 920-892-8409.