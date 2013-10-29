×

I saw the advertisements and shrugged. It didn't look particularly interesting. Then I saw the press release. Looks kind of interesting. With a plot by Stephen King and characterization T. Bone Burnett and John Mellencamp, Ghost Brothers of Darkland County sounds like an interesting project. The three men worked together on the project because they wanted to do it. Really . . . none of these men need the money for this project. It's kind of difficult to fathom for artists as commercial as this, but in the video below, (which was evidently advertising for the album) you see these three old guys sitting around talking about he project and you really get the feeling that they came up with the idea while shooting pool and drinking whiskey.

There are a lot of different moods that the American Musical can capture. It's interesting to see them in the service of something solemn--a moody ghost story what isn't necessarily scary or kitschy. Sounds like a nice evening at the Pabst on the eve of Halloween.

The touring production of The Ghost Brothers of Darlkand County comes to the Pabst Theatre on Tuesday, October 29th. Doors open at 6:30 pm.

For more information, visit the Pabst Theatre online.