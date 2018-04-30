In Tandem's Charming 'Fantasticks'

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

In Tandem’s performance of one of the most widely recognized musicals, The Fantasticks, was as charming as it was heartbreaking. Susan Wiedmeyer, as Luisa, and Keegan Siebken, as Matt, captured the innocence and enthusiasm of blossoming, young love without being clichéd. Andrew Varela captured the deviousness of El Gallo while eloquently delivering his poetic monologues.

The duo of zany fathers, played by Matt Daniels as Hucklebee and Chris Flieller as Bellamy, provided comedic relief through their gardening peculiarities and outrageous dance moves. Robert Spencer commanded the stage with his performance as Henry Albertson with assistance from his protégé, Mortimer, played by Austin Dorman. Unexpectedly, my favorite part of the performance was watching Mary McLellan effortlessly dance across the stage as the Mute. The outstanding show was accompanied by music director/pianist Josh Robinson and harpist Mary Keppler.

