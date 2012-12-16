It's Just A Bunch of People Onstage

×

Really not much to look at but the tunes are kind of nice. It's actually pretty weird that Marvin Hamlisch's A Chorus Line is still being produced. And it's a testament to how good some of the tunes were that a touring production is still floating around of this 1975 musical.

A group of people audition to be in . . . a chorus line on Broadway. That's about it. That sumsp the entire plot pretty much. Not much going on here beyond that. To a certain extent, Hamlisch's real success here was choosing to focus the stage entirely on a group of people who want to be in a production . . . thus stripping it of all of the glitz that makes a stereotypical Broadway production what it is. And so it's kind of a triumph of minimalism. Which would be fine if they weren't charging an arm and a leg for tickets. And that's where it all falls down I guess . . . but that doesn't mean that there won't be a tremendous number of people shelling out good money to go and see a broadway she that is bereft of all those things that touring broadway shows do so well . . .

The touring production of A Chorus Line runs January 4th and 5th at the Milwaukee Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit the Milwaukee Theatre online.