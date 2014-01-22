Love Is Weird

×

Okay, so there's no question that love is beautiful. But, let's be honest here--it's also really, really weird. The whole weirdness thing isn't often focussed on during Valentine's Day. And that's why it's nice that Theatre Gigante has chosen to stage something of an homage to love-related weirdness as it presents Screwball Love.

From the press release:

" SCREWBALL LOVE is an homage to love, with songs, music and dialogue about normal, flaky, oddball, sweet, gooey, ridiculous, screwy, zany, quirky, everyday, run-of-the-mill romantic hankerings.

With a nod to old-fashioned variety shows, Gigante does it its own way, with a cast featuring: Milwaukeeʼs well-loved singer Leslie Fitzwater, singer Bo Johnson, pianist Alissa Rhode, saxophonist Rip Tenor, percussionist Tim Karth and Giganteʼs Directors writers/actors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson.

The evening will include rarely heard songs, well-known favorites, and dialogues written by Kralj and Anderson for the occasion."

Theatre Gigante's Screwball Love runs February 13th - 15th at Kenilworth Studio 508 on 1925 East Kenilworth Place.

All shows are at 7:30 pm.

For ticket reservations, call 1-800-838-3006 or visit the show's page on Brown Paper Tickets.