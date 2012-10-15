Mack is Back in Kenosha

×
UW-Parkside Theatre opens its new season this weekend with a production of Threepenny Opera. The charismatic Ethan Hall plays Mack The Knife . . . slickly sinister anti-hero of the opera. Local theatergoers will likely remember him from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Bus Stop . (That production was a collaboration with Parkside.) rachel Sandlin, who also appeared in that production plays Mack's bride Polly Peachum.
UW-Parkside's production of Threepenny Opera runs October 19th through 28th. For ticket reservations, call 262-595-2564 or visit UW-Parkside online.