Marionettes in Oconomowoc

Joseph Cashmore was ten years old when he first saw a marionette. It was in New Jersey. It was a piratehigh and out of reach. He asked if he could move the marionette. The saleswoman at the store turned him down. Dcades later, Cashmore is one of the more respected artists in the field of puppetry today. He holds a BFA from Notre Dame. Years ago, he received a Jim Henson Foundation Award for his work in promoting puppetry as a serious, non-juvenile art form.

On the 13th, Cashmore brings his marionette show Life In Motion to the Oconomowoc Arts Center.

Life In Motion is a celebration of everyday life as animated by Cashmore's art set to selections of classical music drawn from a variety of symphonic composers including Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss and Copland.

The show begins at 3pm on Sunday, February 13th. For tickets, call 262-560-3172.