Meanwhile and Worst Case Scenario--Improv and Tarantino

Safely secluded on the fringe of more commercial sections of Milwaukee, it can be alarmingly easy to overlook ComedySportz as an entertainment option. Here are a couple of late night improv shows coming-up this month that are worth remembering:

The 21st

×

Some of the best improv comedy in town has been instigated by a group known as Meanwhile. It’s so easy for a to mine hackneyed, old comedy targets. With the distinctive comic instincts of people like Alex Grindeland, Beth Lewinski, Vince Figueroa and Cynthia Kmak, Meanwhile goes well beyond the tired old improv territory into something altogether different.

The group performs its first show of the new year on Friday, January 21st from 10pm-11pm. Tickets are $5 and can be reserved in advance by calling 414-272-8888.

The 28th

×

After following the suggestions of so many, shiny, new improv comedy group Worst Case Scenario will be basing its next show around the works of Quentin Tarantino. The director who was so hip in the ‘90’s—the mind behind reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and the Kill Bill series has a distinctive cinematic style that should be really good terrain for improv. Games and scenes based on the works of Tarantino should be a fun way to end the month . . . late night improb on January 28th 11:30 pm through 1 am he next morning.

To reserve tickets in advance, call 414-272-8888.