A Midwinter's Midsummer Nights From New York

Six Pirandello Characters wander around with Shakespeare's classic in February

by

Someone recently asked me which shows I’ve seen more productions of than any other. The easy answer to that has got to be A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Y’know—the romantic comedy by William Shakespeare. I’ve seen that oh-so-weird collision of romance between fairies and Athenians in two different outdoor productions—one on a beautifully minimal set in Spring Green with the APT—another in a deep wooded area with Door Shakespeare in the another corner of the state along with numerous indoor productions including a particularly memorable one in the intimate confines of the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre.

With Puck, Oberon, Titania and company visiting local stages on a semi-annual basis, it’s not surprising that they would make a couple of appearances this winter. The coming weeks bring the fairies and Athenians to a couple of local stages.

The New York-based Aquila Theatre Company’s meandering manifestation of the comedy makes it to the stage of the Schauer Arts & Activities Center. Aquila breezes through some 60-70 American cities per year. It graces the stage of the Schauer Center with  production that starts at 7:30pm on Friday, February 18th. An actor from the company has a pre-show monologue about the company and the comedy that runs from 6:30pm – 7. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Schauer Center at 262-670-0560, ext. 3.

A couple of days prior to that, on the 16th, the Aquila performs the show at 7:30pm on the campus of UW-Whitewater. UW-W’s Young Auditorium plays host to the fairies and Athenians from New York one day before Aquila performs Pirandello’s Six Characters In Search Of An Author at UW-Whitewater. So—to recap in a more coherent fashion, Aquila swings through Whitewater on the 16th for Midsummer, then the 17th for Six Characters before sliding into Hartford for more Fairies and Athenians. Kind of a busy schedule, but that’s the life of a touring theatre company that isn’t part of some big, soulless touring Broadway musical machine. If you must see theatre from out of town, Aquila is a substantially hipper, more engaging experience than you’d get from touring Broadway. And it’s also substantially cheaper. But you will be driving a bit further for it. All shows start at 7:30pm.

UW-Whitewater’s two Aquila shows can be reserved in advance by calling 262-472-2222 or visiting the Young Auditorium online.

 

 

 

 