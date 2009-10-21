Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Delightful ‘Picnic’

×

Milwaukee ChamberTheatre has embarked on an innovative collaboration with UW-Milwaukee's Peck Schoolof the Arts Department of Theatre by casting students and faculty members inits production of Picnic, whichopened last weekend. William Inge's 1953 Pulitzer Prize-winning tragicomedytells the story of life in a rural Kansastown over Labor Day and the ensuing events when a handsome young drifter showsup and changes the lives of those he encounters within a 24-hour period. Thistheatrical partnership bodes well for future productions, given the strength ofits acting ensemble and direction (C. Michael Wright) and ability to underscoreInge's themes of innocence lost and life reclaimed.

Within two hours and 15minutes (including two intermissions), Picnicchallenges the audience's understanding of traditional gender roles and theideas of beauty and youth through the love-struck eyes of its tragic heroes,the macho hunk Hal Carter (well played by Andrew Edwin Voss) and the prettiestgirl in town, Madge Owens (local stage veteran Emily Vitrano in some of herbest work to date). While Madge's mother has dreams of her daughter marryingAlan, the settled, wealthy boyfriend, Madge yearns for a life beyond thewell-worn routine of small-town living. “Every time I hear that train comin'into town, I get a true feeling of excitementright here,” Madge says as shepoints toward her heart at the start of Picnicin a brilliant moment of foreshadowing. Madge finds that there's more tolifeand herselfthan physical beauty while bad-boy Hal is forced to face hisown actions amid all his bragging and womanizing.

UWM faculty JennyWanasek (Mrs. Owens), Raeleen McMillion (the neighbor Mrs. Potts) and Bill Watson(Howard Bevans) anchor the cast while Tami Workentin's spinster schoolteacher,Rosemary, excels in running the range of emotions from her tough fa%uFFFDade to heryearning for marriage to Howard. UWM senior April Paul is a standout as Madge'stomboyish, book-smart younger sister Millie, who truly transforms herself,physically and otherwise. (Keep an eye on this fine young actor.)

R.H. Graham's stationaryset design of two neighboring back porches within calling distance exemplifiesthe claustrophobic small-town setting where everybody must know everyone'selse's businessand worry about what other people will think and discover. There are many furtive glances as characterstake a swig of illegal whiskey or sneak off for some “romance.” And mostimportant: Who will go with which person to the picnic? And what will happenthere?

“I think we plan picnicsto let something thrilling and exciting happen to us,” Mrs. Potts says.

She's right. And this Picnic is well worth attending.

Picnicruns through Nov. 1 in the CabotTheatre at the Broadway Theatre Center.