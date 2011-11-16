Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Experienced 'Heroes'

Too often older actors are pushed aside. Their reward for years of service to the live stage ends up being a series of minor supporting roles in large ensemble pieces, as younger actors go about the central conflict of a plot. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre bucks that trend this month, giving three great actors with decades of experience hearty roles to work with in its production of the Tom Stoppard comedy Heroes.

A dream cast of Richard Halverson, Dan Mooney and Robert Spencer plays a trio of World War I veterans living out their final years in a French hospital. Uncomfortable in the idyllic confinement of the hospital, the three men plan their escape in this witty and observant comedy by one of the greatest playwrights of the 20th century.

The three talented actors, well known to local audiences, make it to the stage under the direction of Milwaukee Chamber's artistic director, C. Michael Wright. For Wright and Milwaukee Chamber, this marks the second show this year to highlight seasoned talent. Wright had the opportunity to work with Milwaukee theater legend Ruth Schudson earlier this season on a production of Driving Miss Daisy.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Heroes runs Nov. 23-Dec. 18 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.

Theater Happenings

The Milwaukee Theatre hosts Disney Live! Presents Three Classic Fairy Tales, a touring production featuring condensed performances of Snow White, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, for two matinee performances on Nov. 20. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-745-3000.