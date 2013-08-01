Milwaukee Comedy Fest Opens Tonight

×

After a Milwaukee Comedy Showcase kick-off event last night, the 2013 Milwaukee Comedy Festival opens its first standard-format program this evening at 7:30 pm. Here's a look at the line-up.

Sammy Arechar

Tonight's program opens with the stand-up comedy of Milwaukee's Sammy Arechar. From what I've been able to run across on YouTube, I don't find the guy to be even remotely funny. Here's video of him performing so that you know what you're in for. Who knows. It might be your type of thing.

reasonably long-running Milwaukee-based long-form improv comedy group Meanwhile has, in the past, shown remarkable talent for rendering truly novel improvised narratives that just happen to be very, very funny. The group performs regular one-hour shows at ComedySportz. Here is your chance to see them as part of a larger program.

For Science!--Chicago is a particularly intense exporter of comedy to the festival . . . probably because comedy is such a big part of Chicago's public identity. It's kind of scary the amount of talent that has filtered through there and out into popular culture over the years. For Science! has the distinction of being the first Chicago-based group to perform on this year's festival. Here is their video promo for their appearance in the Chicago Sketch Fest of 2013.