Milwaukee Public Theatre Auditions

An actor's job relies quite heavily on adaptation. Adaptation tends to require a kind of homogeneity of forma baseline uniformity in appearance that can be adapted to a number of different roles in a number of different ways. As a result of this, it can be very difficult for actors and other performers with disabilities to find work. There are profoundly talented performers out there who will never have a chance to perform as their disabilities keep them from getting cast. There's a kind off tragedy in this.

Yesterday Milwaukee Public Theatre announced auditions it will be holding for its month-long Tap The Potential project in October. In conjunction with the Milwaukee County Office of Persons with Disabilities, the Milwaukee Public Theatre is seeking performers of all kinds with disabilities to take part in performances this October. The project is designed to fight stereotypes of people with disabilities. All performers will be paid.

The project presents free-to-the-public performances by artists with disabilities throughout the month of October. Musicians, poets, dancers, storytellers, puppeteers and every other kind of performance are welcome.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to send a resume, a short description of their performance and at least one reference to: angela@milwaukeepublictheatre.org or call Milwaukee Public Theatre at 414-347-1685 to schedule an interview/audition.