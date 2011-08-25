Milwaukee Rep's 'Ten Chimneys' Brings Theater Legends to Life

Theater loves theater. That's part of its charm. When theater loves itself onstage, however, it can often become tedious. It takes a playwright with wit and insight to create the right kind of play about theater. Jeffrey Hatcher may just be that playwright. An author of charm and versatility, Hatcher has written adaptations (Tuesdays With Morrie, Armadale), shows constructed from monologues (Three Viewings, Murderers), wild comedy (What Corbin Knew) and more. In September, the Milwaukee Rep stages Hatcher's theater-based comedy that peers behind the curtain at the private lives of classic stage legends.

Set in the 1930s in the legendary tourist site it is named after, Ten Chimneys explores the relationships between legendary actors Alfred Lunt, Lynn Fontanne, Sydney Greenstreet, Uta Hagen and more. Set designer Linda Buchanan is given the challenge of transporting the distinctive look of the home in Genesee Depot to the stage of the Quadracci Powerhouse. A production featuring pleasant yet snooty theater types needs to be directed by someone who has had experience working with them. To this end, former Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy (who has worked with highly funded theater companies all over the nation) is a perfect choice to bring it all together.

The Milwaukee Rep's production of Ten Chimneys runs Aug. 30-Sept. 25 at the Quadracci Powerhouse. To reserve tickets, call 414-224-9490.

Theater Happenings

The Milwaukee Rep opens its Stackner Cabaret season with From My Hometown, a tribute to early R&B classics. Kevin Ramsey directs. Actors who have appeared onstage in Milwaukee, New York and Los Angeles will play characters named Memphis, Philly and Detroit. From My Hometown runs Sept. 9-Oct. 30. To reserve tickets, call 414-224-9490.