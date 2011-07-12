Next Act Summer Theatre Performance

×

Just as the Milwaukee Rep’s summer theatre conservatory ends with a final student performance next week, so too does Next Act’s summer theatre course for teens. Under the direction of local professionals Doug Jarecki and Karen Estrada, this year’s Next Act Summer Theatre for Teens is an intensive six-week course offered at no cost toe Milwaukee-area students. It’s really satisfying to know that these two people are working with the next generationthey’ve worked together pretty extensively in the sketch comedy group, “The Show,” and have both appeared in a number of other memorable productions including Renaissance Theaterworks’ Smell of the Kill and In Tandem’s Stuck.

The goal for the program was to develop a one-hour musical theatre piece. That piece will be staged Saturday, July 23rd at the Danceworks Studio in the Northern Lights Building on 1661 North Water Street. Under the direction of a couple of really impressive stage talents, it’s an interesting opportunity to see work developed from a fresh perspective by people just beginning to relate to the stage in a practical sense.

The show starts at 6pm. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served following the performance. For reservations, call the box office at 414-278-0765 or visit Next Act online.

Not specifically mentioned on the site are a number of other free public performances leading-up to the big, final one on the 23rd. Here’s the complete list provided in the press release for the program:

Tuesday, July 19th 2:00pm

Milwaukee Public Library

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Wednesday, July 20th 1:00pm

Children’s Outing Association

2320 W. Burleigh Ave.

Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, July 20th 4:30pm

First Stage Children’s Theatre

325 W. Walnut St.

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Thursday, July 21st 1:00pm

Mary Ryan Boys and Girls

3000 N. Sherman Blvd.

Milwaukee, WI 53210

Friday, July 22nd 10:30am

McGovern Park Senior Center

4500 W. Custer

Milwaukee, WI 53218

All of the above performances are, of course, free and open to the public. In addition to these, there will be a special benefit performance Saturday, July 23rd at 6:30 pm at Danceworks. Tickets for the benefit are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.