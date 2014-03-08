Peninsula Players Upcoming Season

×

Just a few days ago, Door County's Peninsula Players sent out a press release announcing their upcoming season.

From the press release:

" The Peninsula Players season will open June 17 with the world première of “The Tin Woman” by Sean Grennan, creator of “Making God Laugh,” which also had its world première at the Players. It’s a heartfelt comedy about Joy, a woman who unexpectedly gets a new lease on life as the recipient of a donated heart. Joy struggles to accept her twist of fate while Jack’s family adjusts to life without him. Laughs and emotions fly back and forth when Alice, Jack’s mom, invites Joy to dinner after receiving a wholehearted thank you note from her. “The Tin Woman” will have a three week run closing July 6.

“Three years ago the Players presented the world première of Sean Grennan’s ‘Making God Laugh’ to open the season,” said Peninsula Players Artistic Director Greg Vinkler. “It was a warm and funny story that followed a family through the years as they celebrated various holidays. Audiences fell in love with the show. Soon after, Sean sent me a new script, ‘The Tin Woman,’ which I believe is an even richer, funnier and more moving play. "

For more information, visit the Peninsula Players online.