Quasimondo's Nutcracker

×

×

Everybody knows Tchaikovsky. Because everybody knows the Nutcracker . E.T.A. Hoffmann's name isn't quite as recognizable, but he's kind of the guy who wrote the original story. Thcaikovsky only composed the symphony for a ballet based on the story. And it's not insignificant that the story itself is really weird and fantastic in its own way. Any Christmas story involving anthropomorphic rodents and nutcrackers and inventors and things ranks right up there with some of the more bizarre stories to be inspired by the holiday.

And so it is that Quasimondo Theatre opens one last Christmas show just days before the 25th as it presents its adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffman's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. Suffice it to say if you're looking for something more traditional, Michael Pink has a lovely production with the Milwaukee Ballet that runs through the day after Christmas. Suffice it to say, if you're looking for a different take on the story on an intimate stage, then you might consider Quasimondo's staging, which will take the stage of the Milwaukee Fortress on 100 A East Pleasant Street. It's a really fun converted warehouse environment that is decidedly far removed from the heavy formality of the Marcus Center.