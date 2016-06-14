Romeo and Juliet in traditional Indian Dance

Early next month, Muskego High School welcomes acclaimed professional traditional Indian dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj and 50 of his students in an interpretive dance adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tragic love story Romeo & Juliet. Birju Maharaj has been studying and performing for over half a century. The US premiere of the show presents the love story in the form of a traditional Kathak dance, making it likely one of the most unique presentations of the staggeringly familiar tragedy to be staged locally this year. Maharaj’s chroeography mixes with Western Jazz dance by Louis Banks.

The Kathak Romeo & Juliet will be staged for one-performance-only on Jul. 8 at Muskego High on W183s8750 Racine Ave. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit the Muskego High PAC online.