Sci-Fi Show Looking For Funding on Kickstarter

Natalie Ryan, the 444 year-old time traveler returns to MIlwaukee this coming summer once more in a sci-fi suspense/drama. For the third summer in a row, Anna Wolfe will play the time-traveler in a script written by Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski. She is joined by Grace DeWolff, who will be presumably reprising the role of her daughter who appears to be roughly the same age as her due to the whole time travel thing.

The final part in a series that has been running since the summer of 2011 makes its way to the Underground Collaborative August 15th - 25th. The previous two installment have been successful--and actually a lot of fun. . . cleverly-scripted humor with an interesting sci-fi space opera-like feel to them. The thing is . . . they've managed to put together pretty good shows on almost no budget. So this time around they want to make it look slick. And they want to make it worth the actors' time as well. They want to end the series on the right foot . . . so they've started a Kickstarter Page to generate money for the production.

Here's the pitch from Figueroa and Lewinski: