Skylight's Next Discussion

Skylight Music Theatre's season-long conversation on Revolution continues with Freedom of Speech and the Allen Ginsberg Trials.

On Monday, March 24th at 6:30 pm, Skylight Music Theatre’s, Viswa Subbaraman joins Angie Vasquez and Kristin Hansen of the ACLU of Wisconsin in a discussion about Allen Ginsberg, who had much to say on the subject of censorship, His celebrated work Howl had been the subject of a huge confiscation of books in England in 1957 and went on to be seized from City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco. Ginsberg was brought up on obscenity charges for the piece in what must have been a very, very strange moment on the verge of all the cultural changes that were about to happen over the course of the ensuing two decades. That and more will be discussed on March 24th at the Skylight Bar & Bistro on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center. Admission is free.

To reserve a seat, RSVP to info@skylightmusictheatre.org