Snowballs and Snow Angels at First Stage

× Expand Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

As Milwaukee drifts back into winter mode, with snow in the forecast for many days ahead, First Stage reminds us of how glorious a winter day can be for young children. The company’s production of The Snowy Day and Other Stories, based on the 1963 Caldecott Medal-winning book by acclaimed author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats, opened last weekend in the Milwaukee Youth Center. The books’ stage adaptation was written by Jerome Hairston.

The play is aimed at very young audiences (ages 3-7) who will no doubt identify with Peter (Carson Presley in the Plow cast). Peter is eager to zip into his snowsuit and explore the great outdoors. The tale begins with throwing snowballs, making snow angels, building a snowman, and Peter crunching fresh snow beneath his boots. The story follows him as he grows older and, eventually, learns to whistle for his dog. Ultimately, Peter writes an invitation to Amy (Avana Kelly) to his upcoming birthday party. His main companion is Archie (John W. Daniels IV), who provides some of the show’s more comic moments.

The adults in the cast (doubling in several roles) include Krystal Drake and Austin Nelson Jr. Working under the harmonious direction of Samantha Montgomery and Kat Wodtke, the cast offers an excellent introduction to theater for young audiences, as First Steps productions are geared to do.

Keats not only wrote enchanting tales, but he’s also remembered for being among the first to introduce children of color as main characters in children’s literature. The play certainly captivated the young audience members observed by this reviewer with its blend of live action, singing and shadow puppetry. Fifty minutes long with no intermission, Snowy Day is timed for the attention span of its audience, and it makes adults wish that they were kids again—to go out and enjoy the wonder that snow brings to our world.

Through Feb. 9 in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St.