Student/Teacher Rapport

The intricate communication between artist, art, student, teacher and instrument is vividly brought to the stage in the In Tandem production of Jon Marans' Old Wicked Songs. Chase Stoeger stars as an American pianist who has come to Vienna to rekindle a somewhat dormant relationship with the piano. He intends to study under a master pianist, but instead finds himself forced to study voice with an apparently obstinate, old teacher played by actor/pianist Richard Carsey.

Student/teacher relations that are staged for dramatic effect can often feel lifeless and artificial. But under the direction of Chris Flieller, Stoeger and Carsey's rapport feels strikingly natural. As the play opens, the teacher comes across as more endearing than the student. Judging from the rest of the play, this has more to do with the script than any shortcoming on Stoeger's part. Stoeger shines as he eventually opens up to the teacher and we begin to see the darker, more tragic side of the teacher's personality. As the play progresses, both actors demonstrate compelling emotion.

Though the play and its overall themes are readily accessible to just about any audience, there are enough references specific to art music to give Old Wicked Songs an added appeal for the symphony crowd. Fans of Schumann may find the show particularly interesting, as the composer's Dichterliebe brings the student back in touch with his passion for music. Historical and political themes addressed in the dialogue add even more layers to the story, as the student is reluctant to reveal his Jewish heritage to the teacher, who freely makes anti-Semitic remarks. The script is provocative and In Tandem's production delivers it admirably.

Old Wicked Songs runs through March 22 at the Tenth Street Theatre.