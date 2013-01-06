In Tandem Celebrates 15 Years With Gala Fundraiser

×

Along with established groups like Milwaukee Chamber and Next Act, In Tandem Theatre has built a solid reputation on producing decent theatre over numerous seasons. This year, In Tandem celebrates its 15th anniversary with a black tie optional gala fundraising celebration they're calling The Crystal Ball. It's a formal ball with live entrainment highlighting In Tandem's 15 years.

There will be a champaign toast. There will be an anniversary cake. There will be a cash bar. And there will be and After Party starting at 10pm.

In Tandem's Crystal Ball runs from 6pm - 10pm on January 26th at the Tenth Street Theatre on 628 North 10th Street. Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 per person. For ticket reservations, call 414-271-1371.