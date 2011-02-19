Theatrical Tendencies in 2011-2012

×

I don't know that I ever recall a new Milwaukee theatre company quite as well organized as Theatrical Tendencies. There's a correlation herethey also appear to be impressively well-funded. I missed their debut show Thrill MeThe Leopold & Loeb Story. I've seen pictures, though . . . judging from production pics, the show had a very stylishly rendered feel about it. And so I'm really looking forward to their production of Corpus Christi, which opens March 11th. Theatrical Tendencies' President and Producing Director David Carter recently sent me a link to this promo video which features the rather large cast for the show introducing itself.

Charming. And earlier this week, I received an email announcing the theatre group's 2011-2012 season, thus issuing forth the first in a flurry of 2011-2012 season announcements. Here's a quick, initial look at what the group has planned on the other side of summer:

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHEDOver seven months from now, Theatrical Tendencies opens its 2011-2012 season with a show by Douglas Carter Beanethe man behind the screenplay for the 1995 film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. I know him better as the guy who wrote As Bees In Honey Drowna show which the Boulevard Theatre produced in '09. There are parallels between that play (whuch was a bout a beautiful con artist taking advantage of an aspiring author,) and The Little Dog Laughed. Here we have Mitchell--an aspiring actor and his talent agent Diane, who concerns herself a great deal that his homosexuality may give his career some problems. While things have changed a few fractions of a bit since the play opened in 2006, this is a play as relevant as ever. Theatrical Tendencies' The Little Dog Laughed runs October 7th – 22nd at the Milwaukee Gay Art Center.

BEAUTIFUL THINGAnd a little over a year from now, the group closes out its two-show season with a production of Jonathan Harvey's 1996 play about the emotional difficulties of two teenaged boys falling in love in England. The British play was turned into a made-for-TV movie for Channel 4. And then, in kind of a weird move on either side of the Atlantic, the TV movie was such a success that they decided to release it in cinemas. As powerful a thing as romantic love is, straight-ahead love stories don't often make the local stage. With Beautiful Thing, it'll be fun to see two characters fall in love in a studio theatre space again. The fifteen year-old love story makes it to the stage of the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center March 2nd – 17th of 2012.