'Things I Know to Be True' Not to be Missed

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s multi-faceted Things I Know to Be True offers an at-times tender and touching portrayal of a midwestern family. This production is the American premiere of Andrew Bovell’s 2016 play, which garnered positive critical reviews when it originally opened overseas. The hard work of adapting the play to reflect midwestern values has paid off. This is a not-to-be-missed production of the early spring theater season.

Life isn’t always perfect, of course, and neither are the lives of long-married couple Fran (Jordan Baker), a nurse, and her husband, Bob (Bill Geisslinger), an auto factory worker who took an early retirement package. They’ve worked hard all their lives, sacrificing and saving so that their four adult children could have better lives than they had.

The entire play takes place in the couple’s rose garden, beautifully decorated by set designer Scott Davis. The set is dominated by a large tree that looms over the cast like a protective cloak. In between a series of monologues, there’s a short dance sequence involving all the characters. This storytelling through movement illustrates how the children are drawn towards the family’s orbit, even if they are thousands of miles away, as the youngest child, Rosie, discovers while touring through Europe. Rosie (Aubyn Heglie) suddenly yearns for the safety of her family circle and cuts her trip short to reunite with them.

The older children face their own struggles, but they still return to the family for a bit of comfort, advice or—at least—understanding. Pip, the oldest daughter (Kelley Faulkner), feels trapped by her marriage, and she eventually leaves her husband and children behind as she moves to Finland. High-living Ben (Zach Fifer) tries to ingratiate himself with an upscale crowd by “skimming” (i.e. embezzling) money from his firm.

Then there’s Mark (Kevin Kantor), the son who is unhappy with his manly body. Bravely, he tries to talk to his parents about his quest to become Mia. The conversation doesn’t go well, especially at first. Sensing that this might be the case, Mark already has made contacts in San Francisco, a place where he hopes to live and make his own family with those who can identify with the changes he is going through.

All these crises are a far cry from what Bob had envisioned the future might be. He hoped the “kids” would someday settle nearby, or at least close enough to come home during the summer for Sunday barbecues. Fran, too, has her reservations about choices the kids have made. Instead of a paternal, “Ozzie and Harriett” approach to their children’s lives, they aren’t above cussing them out if they think it’s necessary. Whatever is happening in this play at any given moment, director Mark Clements ensures that the audience cares deeply about this family. Audiences can’t help but identify with the struggles, fears, joys and secrets that unfold in a bit more than two hours on the Quadracci stage.

Through March 31 at Quadracci Powerhouse, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com or call 414-224-9490.