Three Women Explorers with UW-Whitewater Theatre

Eric Overmyer is best-known for his work as a writer/producer for television. He’s worked on some very acclaimed shows over the decades including St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order . He’s a bit less-known as a playwright. His In A Pig’s Valise is an interesting musical detective spoof that doesn’t get the kind of play it probably deserves. This month his three-woman Victorian stageplay On the Verge makes its way onstage courtesy of a production of the UW-Whitewater Theatre Department. The play revolves around three victorian women explorers who encounter eight different people all played by the same actor. It’s a fun cast of characters. Mary is a seasoned anthropologist who has written extensively on the mating behaviors of various cultures. Alex is a young dreamer. Fanny is universally conservative. They run into a Yeti, a Troll and a guy named Grover (among others) in a strange journey that charts a course across the stage for roughly 95 minutes without intermission.

UW-Whitewater Theatre Department’s production of On the Verge runs Oct. 10 - 16 on 950 W. Main St. in Whitewater. For ticket reservations, visit UWW online.