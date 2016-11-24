Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Brumder

×

The Christmas tradition is a fusion of ancient pagan celebrations with more contemporary religious beliefs in a special time of the year that just keeps evolving. This year the Burmder Mansion hosts a contemporary adaptation of a play inspired by Clement Moore’s Twas the Night Before Christmas. The 100+ year-old mansion on West Wisconsin hosts an adaptation of a play by Michelle L. Vacca. The Brumder’s Tom Marks has adapted the play for the unique space of the Brumder in a show featuring music and lyrics by Margaret James.





It’s Christmas time. The Sheldon family prepares for the holiday. Little Virginia is teased for her belief in Santa Claus. Great Aunt Winifred is due for her visit as well. Virginia’s father is inspired to write a story for her. It sounds like a warm and cozy, little family story in a space that was originally built as a home for a cozy, little family. Should be a pleasant evening’s family entertainment echoing back to holidays past.





Twas the Night Before Christmas runs Dec. 9 - 23 at the Brumder Mansion Bed and Breakfast on 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave. For ticket reservations and more, visit Milwaukee Entertainment Group online.