This Weekend: Star Wars, TheSound of Music, It's A Wonderful Life and Edwin Drood

Milwaukee theatre seems to be paying tribute to classy, old movies this week as stage offerings represent some of the most loved films of all time.

×

Next Act Theatre opens things off with its clever mutation on Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. It's staged as a live radio play from the golden age of the medium as a full cast huddles into a set made to look like an old radio studio on Milwaukee's south side. Looks like David Cecsrini found the right way to freshen-up an old story.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play! runs November 15th - December 9th at Next Act's space on 255 South Water Street. For ticket reservations, call 414-278-7780 or visit Next Act Online.

×

Then on the 16th, Charles Ross brings his One Man Star Wars show to the Marcus Center. The appeal here may be suspect, but there's no doubt that there's an appeal here. Come join a group of others in celebration of one of the most successful films of all time November 16th and 17th at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Hall. For ticket reservations, call 414-273-7206 or visit the Marcus Center online.

×

Finally, The Sound of Music makes another entry onto the stage this month courtesy of The Skylight Music Theatre. Molly Rhode and Jamie Johns direct a full cast with a reasonably lavish budget on one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

the Skylgiht Music Theatre's production of The Sound of Music runs November 16th- December 31st at the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-780 or visit the Skylight online.