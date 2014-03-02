Zero: A Cyberpunk Elementary School Play

×

Highland Community School has recently announced what sounds like a staggeringly ambitious project for a school play. Zero is a cyberpunk-themed original show that Highland will be staging for a couple of performances in late March.

The story is evidently set in a world where the government has outlawed mathematics. Anyone practicing is exiled to a prison city-state known as "Minus World."

From the press release:

" As the play unfolds, we find out that a rebel group within the Minus World has somehow acquired a secret mathematical weapon that could bring the reckless government to its knees, and the government officials are forced to send a known outlaw, Archimedes, into the Minus World to try to stop the rebels. In the Minus World, Archimedes will meet a variety of shady characters, including a cab driver named Euclid, a rockabilly queen named Hypatia, and the dangerous and mysterious secret jazz society known as the Pythagoreans. Will Archimedes assist the government in squashing the rebels in the Minus World, or will he instead find a way to bring mathematics back to civilization? The actors and crew have so far kept a tight lid on any potential spoilers, and interested theater-goers are encouraged to come see the show to find out the answers for themselves! "

So it's high-concept. The production itself sounds interesting too . . . costuming is designed by the actors. A video wall is being built by several of the students at the school. Students handle lighting to sets to scenic design. The 45-minute sci-fi drama has two performances: March 26th and 28th. Both shows are at 6:30 pm.

The show takes place at Highland Community School Auditorium on 1706 West Highland Avenue. For more information about Highland, visit them online.