Together Alone: Week 16 Gallery (July 13-19, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the sixteenth week of submissions. (July 13-19, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× Expand "Curbside Pickup," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

Featured photographs this week: