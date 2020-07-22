Together Alone: Week 16 Gallery (July 13-19, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the sixteenth week of submissions. (July 13-19, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"Curbside Pickup," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
Featured photographs this week:
