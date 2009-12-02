Allen Caucutt, Debbie Sommer unveil new work at Cedarburg Cultural Center

×

With apologies to Woody Allen, there are those whocan both do and teach.

One fine example is Allen Caucutt, an accomplishedsculptor who's been teaching the importance of art in childhood education formore than 50 years. A retired art director of local area grade schools, Caucuttwas recently recognized with the Distinguished Alumni Award from UW-Milwaukee,where he lectures on art education and childhood development to aspiringteachers.

Much like an actor, Caucutt draws his inspirationfrom watching people in motion, and his sculptures have a kinetic sense aboutthem. Mythical creatures and objects are a common theme, often intertwined withsubjects from nature. He repeatedly employs “the jester” to couchtongue-in-cheek political and social commentary. Caucutt's playfulness andsense of humor are hammered into his steel and bronze sculptures, which will befeatured from Dec. 13-Jan. 24, 2010 at the CedarburgCultural Center (CCC).

His “New Work” exhibit will also include the firstmajor showing of contemporary floral paintings by Debbie Sommer, a fellowmember of the Cedarburg Artists Guild, who uses glazes and transparentwatercolors to achieve her unique results.

Both Caucutt and Sommer will be on hand for theopening reception Sunday, Dec. 13 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Also on display at the CCC is “Blizzard of Art,” amixed-media group showing by members of the Cedarburg Artists Guild, Dec.4-Jan. 3, 2010.