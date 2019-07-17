Gallery Night and Day: What You Need to Know

× Expand Historic Third Ward Association.

For over 30 years, Gallery Night and Day has provided a space for Milwaukee’s creatives to showcase their work. Occurring four times a year, the two-day event is catered to both experienced art-curators, and casual admirers.

This Friday and Saturday, over 30 galleries, museums, shops and venues across Milwaukee are participating in the event. During the event hours, admission to all locations is free. The event, which is being hosted by The Third Ward, runs on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.- however many venues set their own schedule. Some galleries will also have artist talk backs, live music, refreshments and more.

Although a majority of the galleries are located in the Walker’s Point and Third Ward area in Milwaukee, there are also other participants, like the North Side’s King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio of African Diaspora Culture (2775 N. King Dr.). Marquita Edwards, the gallery’s director, co-founder, and curator, who has been titled “Lady Renaissance of Arts and Culture of Dr. King Drive,” is excited to participate in the event.

“It’s about giving artists the opportunity to show their work, to have a place where they can exhibit their work and then have people in the community come and enjoy and to learn in a deeper understanding,” said Edwards.

King Drive Commons is calling their gallery night and day “Avant-garde In the Hood.” The event will feature artists Blanche Brown and Milton Lacy. Brown’s artwork suggests beauty in the ethereal, sublime, mysterious, bewildering and breathtaking, according to Edwards. There will also be a lecture about Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, who is recognized as the founder of Chicago. Friday night will also feature the saxophonist Alvin Turner and Trio.

Edwards says the event allows her studio and her artists to feel like they’re part of the city.

“We’re part of the bigger picture,” said Edwards.

Friday the event will run at King Drive Commons from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. The next Gallery Night and Day will be held October 18 and 19, 2019.

You can learn more about the event here.

Find a map of participants here.