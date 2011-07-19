Greymatter Gallery Opens in Milwaukee's Marshall Building

A new gallery named Greymatter officially opens in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building on Summer Gallery Night, July 29. Zina Mussmann and Rachel Quirk's art studio transforms into a space for juried exhibitions, special events and themed shows that will showcase artists from around the country.

Mussmann and Quirk chose a gallery name layered with contextual meanings. First, the two plan to hold exhibitions that reflect aesthetic and conceptual elements reflecting the gray matter that processes intellectual information in the human brain.

Second, the color gray refers to a shade between black and white. The space will attempt to navigate its function as an art gallery—displaying a wide range of art genres and mediums—and the women's working studio. Metaphorically, it describes the gray areas between traditional and avant-garde approaches to art, including incorporating the legacy of oil painting and contemporary video installation.

Third, as explained by the artists, “Gray forms an intersection between painting and drawing, sculpture and video, photography and printmaking.” Mussmann and Quirk develop their own works of art in mixed media, graphite, gouache, ink, photo transfer, sculpture and watercolor.

The gallery will be participating in future Marshall Building arts events and Gallery Nights. The artists plan to open the gallery by appointment (or through regular hours as their individual careers grow). Greymatter opens with new artwork 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 29, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The celebration coincides with the launch of the gallery's website, www.greymattergallery.com.

Art Happenings

100th Anniversary 1911 Ice Cream Social

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Enjoy hot dogs, ice cream sundaes and root beer floats as the museum celebrates its 100th birthday noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

MATA Celebrates Summer

Tenth Street Gallery

628 N. 10th St.

A reception in the Tenth Street Gallery for an exhibition featuring more than 15 members of Milwaukee Area Teachers of Art (MATA) takes place 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 22. The exhibition closes July 24.