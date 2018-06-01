Historic Concordia Home Tour Mixes History with Art

× 1 of 17 Expand × 2 of 17 Expand × 3 of 17 Expand × 4 of 17 Expand × 5 of 17 Expand × 6 of 17 Expand Copyright by Scott Witte × 7 of 17 Expand Copyright by Scott Witte × 8 of 17 Expand Copyright by Scott Witte × 9 of 17 Expand Copyright by Scott Witte × 10 of 17 Expand Copyright by Scott Witte × 11 of 17 Expand × 12 of 17 Expand × 13 of 17 Expand × 14 of 17 Expand × 15 of 17 Expand × 16 of 17 Expand × 17 of 17 Expand Prev Next

This 28th annual Historic Concordia Home Tour not only showcases historic residences and a vibrant community, this year the tour also spotlights the arts and culture of the historic neighborhood. Experience art—past, present and possibilities—as all tour locations provide a connection with art and culture, either historically or from the richness of artists who currently make Concordia their home. Enjoy Plein Air artists working throughout the neighborhood, creating new masterpieces depicting Concordia. Visit the Mobile Design Box for a taste of art from the last Gallery Night.

HCNI’s 28th Annual Home Tour includes nine homes plus architectural and gallery spaces, plein air artists at work and live performances. The tour runs from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 16, the Saturday before Father’s Day, starting at the newly restored Wgettha Building on the Potawatomi Campus at North 33rd Street and West Kilbourn Avenue on Milwaukee’s Near West Side (the former Concordia University, namesake of Historic Concordia).

Homes include the residence and studio of painter and stay-at-home dad Michael Westcott, and the former home of Elsa Ulbricht, a nationally recognized former Concordia artist whose work is featured in a show at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art. Like fellow neighborhood artist Edna Frida Pietsch, Ulbricht grew up in the house and lived there her entire life.

Beth and Ed Sahagian-Allsop, owners of Vanguard Sculpture Services, also reside in the neighborhood. Their home will feature Beth’s supture and Ed’s Photography and art from other local and nationally-recognized artists. Beth’s sculpture, Acqua Grylli, can be seen along Milwaukee’s Riverwalk.

Also featured will be the home of Donald Haack and Karen Smith, both career musicians with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Don retired as principal trombonist, Karen is a first violinist. In another nod to Father’s Day, Don’s son Gene’s house will be open for the tour.

Other tour sites and activities include the Schuster Mansion Bed and Breakfast, which will feature textile arts in home décor, live jazz at the home of Texas Bufkin, the in-home studio of art restoration expert, Ned Hoffman and a Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design student display at the home of Robin Muller, whose daughter is a MIAD student.

A Plein-Air art contest will also be held the day of the tour, providing attendees the opportunity to watch artists at work while roaming the neighborhood. Refreshments will be for sale at the pie and cake social at the registration site. Shuttle buses will run to and from tour sites throughout the day.

You can find more information here.