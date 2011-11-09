Latino Arts Inc.'s Double Dose of Martinez

Latino Arts Inc. presents an intriguing "double dose of Martinez" in art and music at Milwaukee's United Community Center. The first dose of Martinez refers to artist Pamela Diaz Martinez, whose works appear in the exhibition "Following Palindrome Series 2: Conversion." Martinez's drawings and paintings represent a new direction in her work.

Primarily composed of diptychs or triptychs on clay board, the artist's works reflect the nature of a palindromea word that can be spelled the same backward or forward (such as "civic"). In dual pictures, Martinez mimics (though does not mirror) the same images. Curious eyes will delight in the subtle differences.

The detailed, slightly surreal compositions of common plants and other objects hint at metaphysical dilemmas. Inspired by her religious upbringing, Martinez explains that these not-quite-twin images reflect "the pull between two life forces, feminine and masculine, the physical and the spiritual, the human and the divine."

Martinez, who is also an educator and shoe designer, resides in California. She will travel to Milwaukee to curate this solo exhibition. Latino Arts Inc. hosts an opening reception for the artist 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Following the Friday exhibition reception, patrons can enjoy the second "dose of Martinez," referring to Cuban jazz musician Pedrito Martinez. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, the Pedrito Martinez Quartet will bring danceable, passionate rhythms to the audience.

The evening continues Latino Arts' tradition of combining visual arts with live performances in an effort to expand Milwaukee's cultural experiences.

Art Happenings

Open Canvas 2011

Pritzlaff Building

333 N. Plankinton Ave.

Jeff Kursel chairs this annual event in honor of his father, William, and to benefit the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. More than 80 artists will participate by creating a full painting in one evening. Works will be available for purchase through a silent auction. The event, which asks for a $55 donation at the door, takes place 6-11 p.m. Nov. 12.

Winter Glory Fine Craft Fair

Harley-Davidson Museum

Sixth and Canal Streets

More than 40 regional artists present fine crafts at this event planned by the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council. It takes place 3-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. There is a $5 admission fee.