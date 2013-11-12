MIAD Shares Its Creative Wealth

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design knows a thing or two about creativity—and they are eager to share. To promote the imaginative vitality of our fair city, the MIAD Creativity Series invites artists from near and far to visit, speak and inspire.

This week, MIAD is pleased to welcome Nicola López and Gandalf Gaván. López’s work investigates urban environments, inciting in viewers a newfound awareness and appreciation of the landscapes of our lives. Gaván works in a number of media, but is especially notable for weird and wonderful things wrought with neon lights and anamorphic mirrors.

On Nov. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., López and Gaván will wax creative in a conversation moderated by Bonnie North of Milwaukee Public Radio. The event is free, open to the public and recommended for anyone suffering from creative torpor.

‘grow’ Workshop with Yevgeniya Kaganovich

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 West Brown Deer Road

Taking a cue from Mother Nature, UW-Milwaukee professor Yevgeniya Kaganovich uses plastic bags to craft plant-like sculptures for a durational installation meant to replicate the organic forms of flora. These plants grow not by sunlight, but rather at the rate new plastic bags are brought in. Whether you are just interested in watching or lending your green thumb to the recyclable topiaries, you are invited to attend the “grow” workshop at the Lynden Sculpture Garden on Nov. 17 from 1-5 p.m.

Kathryn Klemp Painting Demonstration

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

It’s easy to forget that artists are human beings too. Not only do we mostly encounter the artist through the art, but at its best, their art seems to suggest a supernatural genesis. Cedarburg Cultural Center’s artist in residence program reminds us of the mortal origin of the works that color our world. On Nov. 14 and 17, from 12-4 p.m., Milwaukee artist Kathryn Klemp will be on hand to demonstrate her techniques and to discuss her art. There is no charge but no guarantee that you will leave a Rembrandt redivivus.

Jonesing for more on Milwaukee’s arts scene? Visit expressmilwaukee.com’s new visual arts blog—MKEart—for interviews, profiles and previews. This week: a conversation with Professor Curtis Carter on Karl Priebe, whose fantastical art is now on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum.