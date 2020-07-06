Museum of Wisconsin Art Will Chalk the State This Month

The idea is simple: Make art, have fun, spread joy. The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) announces Chalk the State, a statewide event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26, 2020. MOWA is encouraging families, teens, artists, seniors and people of all artistic inclinations to turn driveways, sidewalks and parking lots into raucous and colorful works of chalk art for their neighborhood to enjoy. This all ages, all skill level, totally inclusive, free-for-all explosion of creativity and expressivity is all about coloring the state of Wisconsin with inspiration, optimism and joy.

Chalk the State took inspiration from MOWA’s annual Art & Chalk Fest, which was cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Leading arts organizations throughout Wisconsin are partnering with MOWA for this two-day chalk art extravaganza taking place in communities across the state from Bayfield to Baraboo, Racine to Rhinelander, Eau Claire to Fond du Lac. Partnering organizations include the Milwaukee Art Museum, John Michael Kohler Arts Center, Miller Art Museum, Paine Art Center and Gardens, Rahr West Art Museum, Racine Art Museum, Sculpture Milwaukee and Wisconsin Visual Artists.

“Chalk the State is the perfect way to bring the creative energy of Wisconsin to each and every neighborhood. Our mission is to color the state one sidewalk at a time,” says MOWA Executive Director Laurie Winters. “Partnering with arts organizations across the state is unprecedented and speaks to the respect and support arts organizations have for one another and for the communities they serve.”

Being part of Chalk the State is easy. Anyone can host a chalk event in their hometown and invite their community to take part. For details, visit chalkthestate.com or join the Facebook page at the Chalk the State Facebook page.