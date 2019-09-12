Olbrich Botanical Gardens Glows with Fall Art Installation

× Expand Photo credit: Olbrich Botanical Gardens

People have always been fascinated with the concept of light. Something as simple as a single beam of light can affect an environment and change how it is perceived.

“GLEAM: Art in a New Light” Where: Olbrich Botanical Gardens (3330 Atwood Ave, Madison)

What: GLEAM is an annual public art exhibit featuring light-based installations throughout Olbrich's 16-acre outdoor gardens created by local, national, and international artists.

When: Aug. 28-Oct. 26, Wednesday-Saturday

How: Admission tickets are sold at the door the night of the event. $15 for adults, $7 for children ages 3-12, free for children 2 and under)

“GLEAM: Art in a New Light” at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison takes our fascination with light to a whole new level. Local, national, and international artists create light-based installations throughout Olbrich’s 16-acre outdoor gardens. Visitors wind their way through dimly lit pathways, encountering strange and surprising forms that pulse and shimmer in the night around every corner.

In its fifth year, “GLEAM: Art in a New Light” is bigger and brighter than ever. Installations include a large-scale interactive piece titled Double Helix II on the Great Lawn, unique video mapping in the Thai Pavilion and a neon light-based piece that will make you look twice. Work by artists from around the U.S., including, the local Burning Man group Wisconsin Community Burners, are on display.

The process of finding talented and experienced artists to participate in “GLEAM” has become easier over the years as word has spread about this unique public art exhibit. Many artists are drawn to “GLEAM” by the world-class gardens themselves and propose original works created specifically to be featured there. This year, nearly 30 proposals came in from around the country. Some of those chosen come from Chicago, Portland, Oakland and Williamsburg, Virginia.

“GLEAM” launched in September 2015 after more than three years of research and planning. Among the inspirations behind “GLEAM” was the desire to showcase Olbrich’s beautiful gardens at night and provide a unique backdrop for illuminated public art. We believe that when gardens and art combine, something truly magical happens.

“‘GLEAM’ has become one of Olbrich’s signature programs, mixing the beauty of the nighttime garden with radiant light installations for a breathtaking experience,” says Roberta Sladky, Director of Olbrich Botanical Gardens.

The annual exhibit also helps extend the summer season at Olbrich by providing an opportunity to enjoy the gardens in the fall with friends and families. Surveys of past “GLEAM” attendees show that the exhibition consistently brings new visitors to the gardens for the first time.

“We hope that ‘GLEAM’ continues to introduce more people to art and botanical gardens, maybe even to some folks who thought those things weren’t for them. It’s exciting to see so many multigenerational visitors, from families with kids in strollers to Millennials to elderly visitors interacting with the art and the gardens and really enjoying themselves,” says Sladky.

Experience “GLEAM” by purchasing admission on-site at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. “GLEAM” is illuminated nightly on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Hours are 7:30-10:30 p.m. in September and 6:30-9:30 p.m. in October. On Fridays and Saturdays, a cash bar will be available. Enjoy a beer, wine, or cocktail while strolling the gardens and taking in the magic. Come see Olbrich Gardens in a whole new light!

For more information visit olbrich.org.