Visual Arts Preview: Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2019

“WOW! Women of Wisconsin” Aug. 28-Sept. 28 Alverno College Art and Cultures Gallery Alexia Hall, 3901 S. 39th St.

This biennial exhibition features works by female artists from all media—painting, photography, sculpture, metal work, mixed media and more. This powerful exhibit celebrates established and emerging women artists from diverse backgrounds and the limitless ways in which they express themselves artistically. Featured artists (among the 30 total) include Marna Goldstein Brauner, Holly Cohn, Martha Glowacki, Teresa Lind and Hiroko Yamada. The gallery will host an opening reception on Friday, Sept. 6, 4:30-8 p.m., at the beginning of which there will be a panel discussion in the studio adjacent to the gallery that is free and open to the public. For more information, visit alverno.edu.

Unveiling “The American LOVE” Thursday, Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m. Lubar Auditorium, Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive

The Milwaukee Art Museum will celebrate Robert Indiana’s iconic The American LOVE sculpture during a special grand unveiling event. The community celebration will highlight the gift of the sculpture to the institution and its installation outdoors near the museum’s east-end patio, which faces Lake Michigan. “The Milwaukee Art Museum is thrilled to receive this iconic sculpture for the collection,” said Margaret Andera, interim chief curator and curator of contemporary art. “Robert Indiana’s work has always connected with Milwaukee; his design for the MECCA floor in the 1970s is a Milwaukee icon, and now the LOVE sculpture’s prominent location on the lakefront will allow both locals and museum visitors to enjoy his work for years to come.” The event begins with Joe Martin Lin-Hill, deputy director of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, discussing Indiana and his career. The unveiling of the installed sculpture takes place at 6:45 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit mam.org.