Visual Arts Preview: Jan. 9-15, 2020

Kindertransport Exhibit and Series Jan. 9-Feb. 10 Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.

The Jewish Community Center opens a new exhibit, “A Thousand Kisses: Stories of the Kindertransport,” and, along with the Holocaust Education Resource Center of Milwaukee, presents it with several related events later this month. Between December 1938 and May 1940, almost 10,000 unaccompanied, mostly Jewish, children were brought to Great Britain from Nazi Germany and Nazi-occupied Europe in what was termed the “Kindertransport.” Using the archives of Vienna’s Holocaust Library—the world’s oldest collection of material on the Nazi era and the Holocaust—the exhibition tells this story through the experiences of some of the children and the loved ones they left behind. Other events, including lectures and a musical performance, take place at St. John’s on the Lake. For more information, call 414-963-2710 or visit holocaustcentermilwaukee.org.

“D.N.A.” and “Recalling Ah-Po Po” Jan. 10-Feb. 23 5 Points Art Gallery and Studios 3514 N. Port Washington Ave.

5 Points opens 2020 with two solo exhibitions showcasing sculptural manifestations of the self through ancestral identity. “D.N.A.”—used here as an acronym for “Discovering New Ancestry”—is a solo show featuring newly cast ceramic works concerning Milwaukee-based artist and Cardinal Stritch University ceramics professor Darrel Payne’s personal genealogical discoveries. “Recalling Ah-Po Po” is the first solo show for Chinese-born, Chicago-based, multi-disciplinary artist Kiki Jia Qi Zhen. Her multi-faceted exhibition will display handcrafted, interactive, mixed media installations like Chinese toys and fake rice. It also features a performance surrounding her ability to recall and retain her memories and Chinese identity with her clashing American identity after her jarring, unannounced immigration to the U.S., which uprooted Zhen from her ah-po po—grandma—who raised her in China. For more information, call 414-988-4021 or visit 5ptsartgallery.com.