VIsual Arts Preview: Nov. 14-20, 2019

“Torture and Art” Friday, Nov. 15, 3:30 p.m. Haggerty Museum of Art 1234 W. Tory Hill St.

Despite its prohibition in international law, torture continues to occur in prisons, detention centers and counterterrorism operations, and the use of torture continues to be defended in the public sphere. Marquette University philosophy professor Jessica Wolfendale leads this panel discussion about torture as seen through the perspective of the arts. Panel members are Emily Mazzula, Marquette University clinical assistant professor of psychology; Jasmine Alinder, associate dean (humanities) and history professor at UW-Milwaukee; and T. Michael McNulty, scholar-in-residence at the Center for Peacemaking at Marquette University. A reception follows this discussion, which is free and open to the public. The panel is part of Marquette’s two-day Trauma of Torture Conference. To register and for more information, visit the conference’s webpage on Eventbrite.

“Playing House: A New Domesticity, featuring Artwork by Lois Bielefeld and Michelle Grabner” Nov. 15-March 1 Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel 139 E. Kilbourne Ave.

In “Playing House,” attendees will examine works by Lois Bielefeld and Michelle Grabner, two artists who explore the multifaceted nature of the domestic and the many ways the concept of home or the domestic can be interpreted. Grabner is a Milwaukee-based artist whose body of work focuses on intellectualizing objects that are seen and used every day, as well as common, shared experiences. Much of her work involves abstracting domestic materials and things that are close at hand, giving them a glorified, uplifting presence. Bielefeld is a photographer who’s known for the performative or narrative nature of her photographs. These works are part of her “New Domesticity” series, where she is thinking about what domesticity looks like today, long after feminism responded to the American-idealized, hyper-role-driven society of the ’50s and ’60s. For more information, call 414-276-8686 or visit saintkatearts.com/exhibitions.

“A Modern Vision: European Masterworks from the Phillips Collection” Nov. 15-March 22 Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive

“A Modern Vision” (on display in MAM’s Baker-Rowland Galleries) presents a selection of the most iconic works from the Phillips Collection—the country’s first museum of modern art, which opened in Washington, D.C., in 1921. The exhibition features 50 masterworks by towering figures of European modernism, including Edouard Manet, Gustave Caillebotte, Claude Monet, Berthe Morisot, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pierre Bonnard, Wassily Kandinsky, Amedeo Modigliani and Pablo Picasso. “The Phillips Collection is one of those unique institutions with a collection that was groundbreaking in its day and is full of singular paintings exemplifying the very best of each artist that Duncan Phillips collected,” says Tanya Paul, curator of European art at MAM. “At the same time, the collection is deeply personal, not only because it is Phillips’ own vision of modernism, but also because it retains an intimacy that derives from its presentation in the childhood home of its collector.” For more information, call 414-224-3200 or visit mam.org.