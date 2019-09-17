Visual Arts Preview: Sept. 19-25, 2019

“10 Wisconsin Sculptors: Not Just a Boys’ Club” Sept. 20-Oct. 11 UWM Union Art Gallery Union W199, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Creating sculptural works, especially those larger in scale, has historically been viewed as a male-dominated field within the arts. The reality, however, is that many significant female artists have influenced and shaped the sculptural conversation in Wisconsin. This exhibition, presenting 10 Wisconsin artists, highlights some of the impactful work being done by women sculptors in our state. The exhibiting artists are Emily Belknap, Prithika Deivasigamani, Yevgeniya Kaganovich, Katie Martin Meurer, Nirmal Raja, Lisa Beth Robinson, Mary Roley, Jill Sebastian, Valaria Tatera and Kristin Thielking. There will be an opening reception and artist panel starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

“¡Palante! A Celebration of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture” Saturday, Sept. 21 Woodland Pattern Book Center 720 E. Locust St.

Woodland Pattern collaborates with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater for this afternoon of poetry, music, art, food and conversation honoring Puerto Rican culture. It all kicks off at 1:30 p.m., when artist Erick “Ck” Ledesma of Cosecha Creative Space will introduce his new mural on the Woodland Pattern façade—painted in tribute to the lives lost in Puerto Rico during 2017’s Hurricane María. At 2 p.m., a panel of prominent Puerto Rican scholars and community activists from Chicago and Milwaukee will speak on “Puerto Rican Identity: The Young Lords and Belonging.” The event concludes with a performance by poet Urayoán Noel from New York. He appears as part of “Unwriting Borders: Latinx Voices in the U.S.”—a Woodland Pattern poetry series curated by Milwaukee Poet Laureate Roberto Harrison. This is a family friendly event, free and open to the public, and kids’ activities will also be held all day long.