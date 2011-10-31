Wilson Center Highlights Jane Doud's Passion for Art

Every individual carries the potential to influence many lives. As an artist, collector, educator and philanthropist, the late Jane Doud (1924-2011) dedicated her life's work to promoting art. Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (SLWC) honors Doud by presenting "One Woman's Passion: The Jane Doud Collection of Wisconsin Artists" Nov. 4-Dec. 26.

Doud's career took off after attending the Cleveland Art Institute in the '40s. She married Donald B. Doud in 1952 and raised their three children while also pursuing her passion for art. Doud was instrumental in co-founding, organizing and supporting numerous Milwaukee traditions that remain significant today: Milwaukee Art Museum Friends of Art, Lakefront Festival of Arts, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design volunteer group, Milwaukee Art Museum Fine Arts Society, and the Mount Mary College art therapy program.

Doud also established art classes throughout the community and founded the Friends of Art Rental Gallery. Through this latter accomplishment, Doud was able to represent a variety of Wisconsin artists. She would collect their works for the gallery and her personal enjoyment.

The exhibition at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center displays works from more than 30 artists from Doud's collections. Familiar Wisconsin artists include Harold Altman, Charles Dix, Emily Groom, Ruth Grotenrath, Anne Miotke, Karl Priebe and Schomer Lichtner.

Doud tirelessly worked to help people discover the intrinsic value of art. The center hosts a tribute to Doud on Nov. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., featuring a gallery talk by Museum of Wisconsin Art Assistant Director Graeme Reid.

Art Happenings

Amy Yao and Lisa Jo

Green Gallery East

1500 N. Farwell Ave.

The contemporary Green Gallery East features "Mistress, oooof! Les Bourses" by Amy Yao and "Divine Terra" by Lisa Jo. Both exhibitions open Nov. 5 with a 6-9 p.m. reception.

"Crossing Over"

UWM Union Art Gallery

2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.

This exhibition features extraordinary artwork by students from UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts Visual Arts Department who were awarded scholarships and fellowships in 2011. Catch a glimpse into the future of art through Nov. 11.