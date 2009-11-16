Milwaukee's Best Bar Food

×

Seasoned socializersgrasp the advantages of laying down a solid food foundation before a night outon the town, so they kick off their happy hour at Hooligan’s on North Avenue, whenthe long list of mostly naughty appetizers is half-off. The kitchen’s selectionof specialty hamburgers, which includes options like lean ground beef, ostrichand meatless patties, is dwarfed by the even larger selection of chickensandwiches and wraps. Hooligan’s offers 20 micro and import beers on tap, andeven more by the bottle. The super-sized menu and the quality and flavor of thefood at this East Side institution raise the standard for traditional pub farein Milwaukee.





Hooligan’s

2017 E. North Ave.

414-273-5230

http://www.hooliganssuperbar.com/





Runners-up: Palomino, McBob’s Pub & Grill