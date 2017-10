×

If you need helptaking care of your hair, heed our readers’ advice and keep yourself lookingsharp by visiting the barbettes at Groom for Men. Looking good won’t cost you afortune at this popular Third Ward barbershop, which offers a full line ofservices, including an immensely gratifying straight-razor shave.

Groom for Men

330 E. St. Paul Ave.

414-298-2076

Runners-up:Jose’s Barber Extraordinaire, Moda Salon